Former Tesco boss Lewis to chair GSK health spin-off

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L on Monday named former Tesco TSCO.L CEO Dave Lewis as non-executive chair designate of the new Consumer Healthcare company which will result from the proposed demerger from GSK in 2022.

It said Lewis' appointment will take effect from Jan. 1 2022.

