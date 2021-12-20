GSK

Former Tesco boss Lewis to chair GSK health spin-off

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Loriene Perera

GlaxoSmithKline on Monday named former Tesco CEO Dave Lewis as non-executive chair designate of the new Consumer Healthcare company which will result from the proposed demerger from GSK in 2022.

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L on Monday named former Tesco TSCO.L CEO Dave Lewis as non-executive chair designate of the new Consumer Healthcare company which will result from the proposed demerger from GSK in 2022.

It said Lewis' appointment will take effect from Jan. 1 2022.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK TSCO

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More