Former Swedbank CEO Bonnesen acquitted of all charges

STOCKHOLM, Jan 25 (Reuters) - A Swedish court on Wednesday acquitted former Swedbank SWEDa.ST Chief Executive Birgitte Bonnesen of charges of gross fraud and market manipulation over her handling of the bank's anti-money laundering protocols in Estonia.

Bonnesen, who was CEO in 2019 when a money-laundering scandal involving Swedbank's Baltic business erupted, had denied the charges.

Prosecutors had accused Bonnesen of giving misleading information to shareholders and the public, intentionally or through negligence, on the bank's measures to prevent, uncover and report suspicions of money laundering in Estonia.

"The statements made (by Bonnesen) have been general in kind and, as far as has been ascertained, essentially correct," the court said in a statement.

"The prosecution for gross fraud or gross market manipulation has therefore been dismissed."

Bonnesen was CEO of Swedbank between 2016 and 2019.

