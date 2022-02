Former Sudanese transitional council member Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman arrested - family source

Adds context and details

KHARTOUM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - A former member of Sudan's dissolved transitional council, Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman, has been arrested, a family source said on Sunday.

His arrest follows the detention of two other prominent politicians, Wagdi Salih and Khalid Omer Yousif, last week.

All three men were part of a power-sharing arrangement between civilians and military men set up after the overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

The military dissmissed the body, known as the Sovereign Council, in a coup last October. The three men, who were held in detention for about one month after the coup, had engaged in a war of words with military leaders prior to the takeover.

Yousif, Salih, and Suleiman were also part of a task force working to dismantle Bashir's political and financial network.

The public prosecutor's office could not be reached for comment on the latest arrest.

