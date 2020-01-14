Oil

Former Stobart boss Tinkler dumps stake in company

Contributors
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Muvija M Reuters
Published

Former boss and the fifth-largest shareholder of Stobart Group Ltd Andrew Tinkler dissolved his stake in the infrastructure and support services company, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Adds details on stake sale, shares, background

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former boss and the fifth-largest shareholder of Stobart Group Ltd STOB.L Andrew Tinkler dissolved his stake in the infrastructure and support services company, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The stake sale would have fetched roughly 21 million pounds ($27.29 million), according to Reuters calculations based on the mid-point of the stock's spread on Jan. 13.

Shares in the company hit session lows following the announcement. They were down 2.1% at 104 pence on the London Stock Exchange, as of 1519 GMT.

Tinkler was involved in a lengthy legal battle with Stobart in 2018 after he was sacked for alleged breach of contract and fiduciary duty but remained as a shareholder.

He had offered to raise his funding for Eddie Stobart Logistics Plc ESLE.L, a former unit of the Stobart Group, last year before the haulier voted in favour of a takeover from top investor DBAY Advisors instead.

Tinkler, who previously served as the chairman of Eddie Stobart, still owns a 6.51% stake in the haulier, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

TVFB, an investment vehicle run by Tinkler, was not immediately available for a comment.

($1 = 0.7694 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 020 7542 1810 (extn. 9089); outside UK: +91 80 6749 9089;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular