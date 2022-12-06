Former Spanish king wins bid to block part of UK harassment case

Adds detail, quote

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Former Spanish king Juan Carlos on Tuesday won a bid to block part of a harassment case brought against him in a London court by his ex-lover.

The 84-year-old ex-monarch faces a lawsuit from Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, who says Juan Carlos directed a campaign of harassment against her from 2012 that is still ongoing. Juan Carlos emphatically denies Sayn-Wittgenstein’s claims.

Juan Carlos’ lawyers told the Court of Appeal in London last month that any alleged harassment before the former sovereign’s abdication in 2014 is covered by immunity.

But Sayn-Wittgenstein’s lawyers say the acts of harassment were private acts which were performed in the service of the former sovereign’s "hidden agenda".

On Tuesday, his appeal was allowed, with Judge Ingrid Simler saying in a written ruling: "The pre-abdication conduct alleged is immune from the jurisdiction of the courts of this country."

She said alleged acts carried out before Juan Carlos’ abdication by General Sanz Roldán, the then-head of Spain’s CNI intelligence agency, were “attributable to the Spanish state”.

"It was only (Juan Carlos’) position as head of state that enabled him to procure the head of the state security service to act in the manner alleged, using the CNI, whatever his private motives, and however abusive they might have been," Simler said.

