Former SEC Chairman Jay Clayton Warns of New Bitcoin Regulations

In an interview with CNBC Squawk Box posted Thursday, Clayton said bitcoin had the status as a non-security at the SEC but this does not mean it should not be regulated.

“Where digital assets land at the end of the day will be driven in part by regulation both domestic and international, and I expect that regulation will come in this area both directly and indirectly,” Clayton said about bitcoin.

The former SEC Chairman stressed he was “speaking as a citizen” during the interview.

Under Clayton, the SEC cracked down on unregistered and fraudulent initial coin offerings. The commission also refused to approve the application of any bitcoin exchange-traded funds and sued Ripple Labs.

In March, Clayton took on an advisory role at hedge fund One River Digital Asset Management, the parent company of the newly launched digital asset fund One River Digital.

Clayton was also named non-executive chairman of Apollo Global Management’s board of directors.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.