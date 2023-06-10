Former SEC Chair: Time to Democratize Alternative Investments

In remarks at the BNY Mellon Pershing Institute covered by InvestmentNews’ Jeff Benjamin, former SEC Chair Jay Clayton shared his thoughts on the current regulatory environment, and why he believes that the SEC is doing many investors a disservice by preventing them from investing in private markets.

Clayton served as SEC Chairman under former President Trump between May 2017 and December 2020. He drew some differences from his tenure and the current administration, noting that “it’s pretty clear we’re in a very highly business-skeptical and commercial-skeptical regulatory environment.” Currently, Clayton serves as the nonexecutive chair at Apollo Global Management.

Clayton also sees alternative investments as another area where the SEC is being overly restrictive, and it’s hurting retail investors by depriving them of opportunities that are available to institutional and high net-worth investors. He said that it’s hypocritical that retail investors are able to buy leveraged ETFs or options but not private investments that have significantly less risk.

In order to make alternatives available to all investors, he said that regulators would have to change their approach, and asset managers would also have to introduce appropriate products.

He did acknowledge a conflict of interest, since Apollo has a major presence in private markets.

Finsum: At a recent conference, former SEC Chair Jay Clayton shared his thoughts on the current regulatory environment, and why he believes alternative investing needs to be further democratized.

financials

portfolio management

alternatives

