Former Sao Paulo governor Doria drops out of Brazil's presidential race

Ricardo Brito Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLA CARNIEL

SAO PAULO, May 23 (Reuters) - Former Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, a member of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB), said on Monday he has decided to drop out of the presidential race.

"I put my name at the disposal of the party and today, May 23, I understand that I am not the PSDB's choice," Doria said during a speech.

He was fourth in opinion polls ahead of the October election, which is expected to be highly polarized between far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Doria had been facing growing pressure from high level PSDB members as the party tries to build a so-called third way candidacy.

