Former Salesforce AI chief Clara Shih joins Meta to lead new Business AI group

Clara Shih, the former CEO of Salesforce (CRM) AI, announced that she will be leading a new Business AI group at Meta (META)… Earlier on Tuesday, she posted, in part, on X: “I’m thrilled to share today that I’ve joined @Meta to lead a new Business AI group. Our vision for this new product group is to make cutting-edge AI accessible to every business, empowering all to find success and own their future in the AI era. 200M businesses each month turn to @facebook @instagram @WhatsApp to connect with billions of consumers around the world. Meta’s Llama models have over 600M downloads to date, and Meta AI now has more than 500M monthly actives- not to mention the incredible ways we’ll bring these AI advancements into the physical world through AR glasses and VR headsets. Meta’s global reach and leadership in AI represent a generational opportunity for businesses, and I couldn’t be more excited and grateful to help take this from zero to one to scale.”

