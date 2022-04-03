Former retail executive Ian Cheshire appointed chair of UK's Channel 4

Former retailing executive Ian Cheshire has been appointed the next chair of British broadcaster Channel 4, the public ownership of which is being reviewed by the government, regulator Ofcom said on Sunday.

Cheshire, a former chief executive of retail group Kingfisher, will join the broadcaster's board on April 11, succeeding interim chair Dawn Airey, Ofcom said.

