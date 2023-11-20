News & Insights

Former Renault, JLR CEO Bollore joins UK EV supplier Bedeo as strategic advisor

Reuters

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Bedeo said on Monday that former Renault RENA.PA and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) CEO Thierry Bollore has joined the British electric vehicle supplier's advisory board as a strategic advisor.

In September, Bedeo, which makes electric powertrains for vans for world No. 3 automaker Stellantis STLAM.MI, launched a service to convert thousands of diesel vans to electric hybrids.

That business is launching initially in France to take advantage of government subsidies for retrofitting fossil-fuel models.

After serving as CEO of Renault after the arrest of former CEO Carlos Ghosn in 2018, Bollore spent two years as CEO of Tata Motors TAMO.NS unit JLR before stepping down in late 2022 citing personal reasons.

In a statement, Bollore said he was "looking forward to sharing my knowledge with (Bedeo) in support of pursuing the company's mission" to electrify transportation.

