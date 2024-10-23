News & Insights

Stocks

Former ‘Prince of Persia’ team moved to work on ‘Rayman,’ Insider-Gaming says

October 23, 2024 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

After news broke earlier this week that the team at Ubisoft (UBSFY) behind 2024 action game “Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown” had been disbanded, several of that team’s members have moved to other projects, including a reboot of the company’s “Rayman” series, Insider-Gaming’s Grant Taylor-Hill reports. The unannounced “Rayman” remake is currently under development with the codename “Project Steambot” and is being assembled by a team located primarily in Milan, the author says, citing sources close to the situation.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UBSFY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBSFY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.