Former ‘Prince of Persia’ team moved to work on ‘Rayman,’ Insider-Gaming says

After news broke earlier this week that the team at Ubisoft (UBSFY) behind 2024 action game “Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown” had been disbanded, several of that team’s members have moved to other projects, including a reboot of the company’s “Rayman” series, Insider-Gaming’s Grant Taylor-Hill reports. The unannounced “Rayman” remake is currently under development with the codename “Project Steambot” and is being assembled by a team located primarily in Milan, the author says, citing sources close to the situation.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on UBSFY:
- Game On: Judge grants Google temporary stay on Android store changes
- GE Aerospace, GM report quarterly earnings beats: Morning Buzz
- Ubisoft cancels early access for next ‘Assassin’s Creed’ game, Gamespot says
- Game On: U.S. game spending fell 7% in August, according to Circana
- Europe game sales rise 20% y/y in September, GI.biz reports
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.