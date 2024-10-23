Former ‘Prince of Persia’ team moved to work on ‘Rayman,’ Insider-Gaming says

After news broke earlier this week that the team at Ubisoft (UBSFY) behind 2024 action game “Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown” had been disbanded, several of that team’s members have moved to other projects, including a reboot of the company’s “Rayman” series, Insider-Gaming’s Grant Taylor-Hill reports. The unannounced “Rayman” remake is currently under development with the codename “Project Steambot” and is being assembled by a team located primarily in Milan, the author says, citing sources close to the situation.

