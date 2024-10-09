News & Insights

Markets
PFE

Former Pfizer Executives Ian Read And Frank D'Amelio Decline Involvement With Starboard's Efforts

October 09, 2024 — 11:15 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Guggenheim Securities, LLC has issued a statement on behalf of former Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Ian Read and former Chief Financial Officer Frank D'Amelio. The decision has been made not to participate in Starboard Value's efforts regarding Pfizer. Full support is given to Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla, the senior management team, and the board, with confidence that they will deliver shareholder value over time.

Recently, the Wall Street Journal reported that activist investor Starboard Value took a roughly $1 billion stake in Pfizer and is advocating for substantial changes to enhance the company's lackluster performance.

While the specifics of Starboard's plans remain unclear, the firm has reached out to Ian Read and Frank D'Amelio, both of whom have previously expressed interest in supporting Starboard's turnaround initiatives, according to the Journal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.