Former Paypal executive to lead Facebook Pay

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Facebook Inc named former PayPal Holdings Inc executive Stephane Kasriel to lead Facebook Pay, a company executive said on Monday.

The social media giant will also create a new group to look after its payments-related initiatives, including Facebook Pay and WhatsApp payments, David Marcus, co-creator of Facebook's Libra cyrptocurrency project said in a tweet. (https://bit.ly/31AC8sJ)

Kasriel was also the former chief executive officer of freelance marketplace Upwork Inc UPWK.O, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

