JOHANNESBURG, Nov 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's former Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius, jailed in 2014 for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, has been granted parole effectively from Jan. 5, 2024, the Department of Correctional Services said on Friday.

