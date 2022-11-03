Former Pakistan PM Khan wounded in foot in shooting at convoy, out of danger - media

Credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO

November 03, 2022 — 07:48 am EDT

Written by Gibran Pehismam for Reuters ->

Fixes typo in headline

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was wounded on Thursday when his convoy was shot at in the country's east on Thursday, multiple local news channels said.

Khan was leading a protest march on Islamabad to demand snap elections. He was shot in the foot but was out of danger, media reports added.

His aide and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Gibran Pehismam; editing by John Stonestreet and Nick Macfie)

((Krishna.Das@tr.com; https://twitter.com/krishnadas56 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter