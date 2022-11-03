Former Pakistan PM Khan wounded in foot in shooting at convoy, out of danger - media

Fixes typo in headline

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was wounded on Thursday when his convoy was shot at in the country's east on Thursday, multiple local news channels said.

Khan was leading a protest march on Islamabad to demand snap elections. He was shot in the foot but was out of danger, media reports added.

His aide and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Gibran Pehismam; editing by John Stonestreet and Nick Macfie)

