Former Pakistan PM Khan says two shooters tried to assassinate him

KARACHI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan said on Friday two shooters had tried to assassinate him in the city of Wazirabad the day before, opening fire at a protest march he was leading to the capital Islamabad.

They killed one person and injured 11 others in Thursday's attack, said Khan, speaking in a live address from a hospital in Lahore where he has been receiving medical treatment.

Khan said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and intelligence official Major-General Faisal Naseer had been involved in the attack but he provided no evidence for his claim.

Sanaullah rejected the allegation and said the Sharif-led coalition government demanded an independent high-powered investigation. Sharif also condemned the shooting and ordered an immediate investigation.

The military’s media wing did not respond to a request for comment on Khan's allegation, but condemned the shooting in an earlier statement.

(Reporting by Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam; Writing by Shivam Patel in New Delhi Editing by Gareth Jones)

