A Former Oceaneering CEO Sold Some Stock. Here's What Long-Term Investors Should Know

Key Points

The transaction involved the sale of 3,000 shares for a total value of $143,760 at a weighted average price of $47.92 per share.

The disposal reduced the director's direct equity holdings by 2%.

The shares were held directly, with no indirect holdings via trusts or legal entities reported in this filing.

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Director Kevin McEvoy sold 3,000 shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) on July 30, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $143,760 Shares sold 3,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 134,133 Post-transaction value $6.39 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($47.92); post-transaction value based on July 30, 2026 market close ($47.64).

Key questions

What remains of the director's total equity position following this sale?

After disposing of 3,000 shares, McEvoy retains a direct ownership stake of 134,133 shares, which represents approximately 0.1% of the company.

After disposing of 3,000 shares, McEvoy retains a direct ownership stake of 134,133 shares, which represents approximately 0.1% of the company. How were the shares executed in the open market?

The shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $47.922 to $47.945, resulting in a weighted average execution price of $47.92 per share.

The shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $47.922 to $47.945, resulting in a weighted average execution price of $47.92 per share. What is the financial context of the company at the time of this transaction?

Oceaneering International, a Houston-based provider of specialized engineering services and robotic solutions, reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $2.9 billion and net income of $350.1 million as of the current reporting period.

Oceaneering International, a Houston-based provider of specialized engineering services and robotic solutions, reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $2.9 billion and net income of $350.1 million as of the current reporting period. How has the stock performed leading up to this disposal?

The transaction followed a period of appreciation where the share price delivered a 113% return over the 12 months ending July 30.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-30) $47.64 Market Capitalization $4.7 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.9 billion Net Income (TTM) $350.1 million

Company Snapshot

Oceaneering International provides specialized engineering services, innovative products, and advanced robotic solutions, with primary revenue derived from its Subsea Robotics division that deploys Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) for offshore drilling operations and subsea hardware deployment.

The company operates a diversified business model serving multiple end markets, including offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment, generating revenue through equipment sales, robotics deployment, and specialized engineering services.

Oceaneering's primary customers include major offshore energy operators, oil and gas exploration companies, and defense contractors, with a global client base spanning both established and emerging energy markets.

Oceaneering International, established in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a global leader in subsea robotics and specialized engineering services. The company maintains a competitive advantage through its proprietary ROV technology, extensive subsea expertise, and diversified service offerings across multiple high-value industrial sectors. With TTM revenue of $2.9 billion and net income of $350.1 million, Oceaneering demonstrates strong operational performance and market positioning in the specialized offshore services industry.

What this transaction means for investors

McEvoy parted with a sliver of a very large holding and kept more than 134,000 shares, which is a stake that dwarfs what many directors own and marks him as one of the company's more committed insiders. That matters here, in particular, because McEvoy ran Oceaneering as its chief executive for six years before joining the board, so his read on the business is unusually deep, and trimming barely 2% of his position after the stock more than doubled looks like regular diversification, not a loss of faith.



Meanwhile, the company he once led just posted a standout quarter. Oceaneering grew second-quarter revenue 10% to $768 million, and its subsea robotics arm improved on higher survey activity and better ROV pricing. Current CEO Rod Larson pointed to "continued strength across our portfolio." The firm also landed a U.S. defense contract to design an extra-large uncrewed undersea vehicle. For long-term investors, that defense work is the newer thread to watch. Oceaneering's core offshore business is thriving, and a growing defense leg would add a steadier, less cyclical source of demand alongside it.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.