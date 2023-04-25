Former NZ PM Jacinda Ardern accepts Harvard fellowships

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday that she was taking up three fellowships at Harvard University later in 2023.

Ardern stepped down as prime minister in January saying she had "no more in the tank" to lead the country and would also not seek re-election to parliament. She quit parliament earlier this month.

Harvard University said in a statement she had been appointed to dual fellowships at Harvard Kennedy School and to a concurrent fellowship at the Berkman Klein Center.

“I am incredibly humbled to be joining Harvard University as a fellow - not only will it give me the opportunity to share my experience with others, it will give me a chance to learn," Ardern said in the statement.

She added on Instagram that the fellowship at the Berkman Klein Center would not only be a chance to work collaboratively with the center’s research community, but also to work on the challenges around the growth of generative AI tools.

Ardern has previously said she will continue to help tackle violent extremism online as an unpaid special envoy for the Christchurch Call. The Call is an initiative she co-founded in 2019 to bring together countries and technology companies to combat extremism.

Ardern is also to join the board of Prince William's Earthshot Prize, awarded for contributions to the environment.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer in Wellington Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.