Far Peak Acquisition, the second blank check company formed by former NYSE President Tom Farley to acquire a fintech, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $550 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $550 million by offering 55 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Far Peak Acquisition would command a market value of $648 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Thomas Farley, who previously served as the President of the NYSE Group of Intercontinental Exchange, and CFO and Director David Bonanno, who was a Managing Director at Third Point until recently. Far Peak Acquisition plans to target businesses in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries with enterprise values over $2 billion.



Farley and Bonanno's previous SPAC, Far Point Acquisition, went public in June 2018 and completed its acquisition of Swiss fintech Global Blue (GB; +10% from $10 offer price) in August 2020.



Far Peak Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol FPAC.U. The company filed confidentially on October 26, 2020. Wells Fargo Securities is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Former NYSE President's fintech SPAC Far Peak Acquisition files for a $550 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.