Former Nokian Tyres CEO and managers acquitted in market disclosure case

Anne Kauranen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

HELSINKI, June 9 (Reuters) - A Finnish court on Friday acquitted former Nokian Tyres TYRES.HE Chief Executive Ari Lehtoranta and other board members of securities market offences for failing to appropriately disclose information to the stock market.

The Helsinki district court ordered the state to pay for the company's and its managers' legal expenses in the case, which dates back to 2015-2016.

