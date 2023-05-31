Former NJ governor Chris Christie to announce run for president -source

News & Insights

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie is planning to announce a bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on June 6 in the early nominating state of New Hampshire, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Christie, 60, will join a growing field of Republicans vying to topple former president Donald Trump in the party's primary and take on President Joe Biden, who is expected to win the Democratic nomination for a second term.

Christie will launch his campaign a town hall at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire on Tuesday, the person familiar with the matter said, confirming an earlier report by Axios.

Christie was a former Trump supporter but turned against him over the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Reuters/Ipsos polling conducted on May 9-15 showed Trump is backed by 49% of Republicans, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a distant second place at 19%. They were followed by former Vice President Mike Pence with 5% and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley on 4%, the poll showed.

