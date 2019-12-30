Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn Flew To Lebanon : Reports

(RTTNews) - Carlos Ghosn, the former chief executive officer of Nissan Motor and Renault, flew to Lebanon on Monday evening from Japan, where he awaits trial, according to several media reports.

Ghosn was arrested over allegations of financial misconduct in 2018 and faces several charges. He was barred from leaving Japan. He has denied any wrongdoing.

There was no immediate confirmation from official sources whether Ghosn has struck a deal with prosecutors or fled, the reports said.

It was unclear how Ghosn, who holds both French and Lebanese citizenship, was able to leave Japan, where he has been under strict court-imposed restrictions on his movements.

In September, Carlos Ghosn and Nissan's former director Greg Kelly settled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over allegedly false financial disclosures that omitted more than $140 million in total retirement payment.

Ghosn agreed to a $1 million civil penalty and a 10-year bar from serving as an officer or director of a public company. Kelly agreed to a $100,000 penalty, a five-year officer and director bar and a five-year suspension from appearing before the commission as an attorney.

Nissan settled the charges, agreeing to pay a $15 million civil penalty and to cease and desist from committing or causing violations of the anti-fraud provisions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.