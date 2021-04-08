US Markets

Former NFL player kills 5, self, in South Carolina shooting

Contributor
Peter Szekely Reuters
Published

Former professional football player Phillip Adams fatally shot a prominent South Carolina doctor, his wife, two grandchildren and another man before taking his own life at his home a short distance away, authorities said on Thursday.

Officially confirms identity of suspect

April 8 (Reuters) - Former professional football player Phillip Adams fatally shot a prominent South Carolina doctor, his wife, two grandchildren and another man before taking his own life at his home a short distance away, authorities said on Thursday.

Adams, 32, who left the National Football League six years ago, was found dead in a nearby house hours after the killings of five people on Wednesday at the home of Dr. Robert Lesslie in suburban Rock Hill, South Carolina, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson told reporters.

(Reporting by Peter Szekely in New York; additional reporting by Amy Tennery; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Peter.Szekely@thomsonreuters.com; (646) 223-5302; Reuters Messaging: @peszeke))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Culture

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular