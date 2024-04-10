Former NextEra Energy Chairman And CEO James Broadhead Passes Away At Age 88

(RTTNews) - Former NextEra Energy Chairman and chief executive officer James Broadhead passed away on Tuesday at age 88 in North Palm Beach, Florida, the company said in a statement.

Broadhead served as chairman and CEO of NextEra Energy from 1989 to 2001 when the company was still called FPL Group.

Prior to joining FPL Group, Broadhead was president of the Telephone Operating Group of GTE Corporation. Before that, he was associated with St. Joe Minerals Corporation from 1968 to 1982, rising to president in 1981. He was also a director of Delta Air Lines, Inc., the Pittston Company, New York Life Insurance Company and a trustee emeritus of Cornell University.

