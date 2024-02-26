Former New Zealand Prime Minister John Key to step down from ANZ boards

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australian bank ANZ Group Holdings ANZ.AX said on Tuesday that former New Zealand Prime Minister John Key will retire from all its boards in mid-March after being with the lender in various capacities for about six years.

