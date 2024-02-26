News & Insights

Former New Zealand Prime Minister John Key to step down from ANZ boards

February 26, 2024 — 03:44 pm EST

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australian bank ANZ Group Holdings ANZ.AX said on Tuesday that former New Zealand Prime Minister John Key will retire from all its boards in mid-March after being with the lender in various capacities for about six years.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Pooja Desai)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
