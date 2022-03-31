US Markets

Former NBA star Parker invests in French wine, champagne

Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Former San Antonio Spurs basketball star Tony Parker is partnering with French entrepreneur Michel Reybier, owner of rose wine Château La Mascaronne in Provence, Southern France and of champagne brands Michel Reybier and Jeeper.

Franco-American Parker, who was raised in France, was drafted in 2001 by the Spurs, playing for them until 2018 and winning the NBA championship four times.

"I am committed to investing myself alongside him (Reybier)and taking these exceptional wines and champagnes to the next level," Parker said in a joint statement.

Parker, who retired from the National Basketball Asssociation (NBA) in 2019, invested in two ski resorts in the southern French Alps.

The 39-year-old Parker, who led the French national team to victory in the 2013 European Championship, also invested in a French professional basketball team in Villeurbanne, near Lyon in 2014.

