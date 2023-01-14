Former NATO general, ex-prime minister seen leading Czech presidential election

By Jan Lopatka

PRAGUE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Czechs completed voting on Saturday in the first round of a presidential election, with a retired general who served in a high NATO post and a combative former prime minister leading the field of candidates to replace retiring political veteran Milos Zeman.

The post does not carry executive authority but has significant powers in appointing prime ministers, central bank chiefs and nominating judges for the constitutional court. Presidents also have a limited say in foreign affairs and are chief army commanders.

Any of the top three candidates - retired General Petr Pavel, opposition leader Andrej Babis who was prime minister in 2017-2021, and economics professor Danuse Nerudova -- would likely be more pro-Western than Zeman, who promoted tighter ties with China and, until the invasion of Ukraine last year, Russia.

Pavel, 61, and Nerudova, 44, are strongly pro-Western and support further military aid for Ukraine as well as adoption of the euro. They would not have decision-making power in those affairs but could set the agenda in public and political consultations.

Billionaire businessman Babis would be a smaller change as he shares Zeman's warm relations with Hungary's Viktor Orban, who has been at odds with European Union partners over the rule of law. Babis has also spoken against more Czech military aid for Ukraine.

The current centre-right government which decides that policy is among Kyiv's staunchest supporters in the West.

Pavel and Babis each led two of the final opinion polls, making them the main candidates to qualify for an expected run-off round in two weeks.

** Click here for interactive graphic:

Pollsters and betting agencies gave Pavel an edge over Babis in the second round as he is likely to attract more of the people voting for the six other candidates who will not make it past this first round.

Polling stations closed at 2 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Saturday, and results were expected later in the afternoon.

"Today, when we have a war in Europe, I believe that the general will be the right man for the job," said Jaroslava Kusickova, 89, at a Prague polling station on Saturday.

Nerudova and Pavel - head of NATO's military committee in 2015-2018 - have been endorsed by the Cabinet, while Babis has framed the vote as a show of dissatisfaction with the government's response to high inflation and energy prices.

Running with Zeman's backing, Babis has pledged to put pressure on the Cabinet to provide more aid to households, and to bring checks on the coalition which has a majority in both houses in parliament.

That message worked for some voters.

"The expectation is that there will be a little bit of balancing versus the government," Lubomir Hokr said after casting his vote in Prague late on Friday.

** Click here for interactive graphic:

Czech presidential election frontrunnershttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ZqCW0s

Czech presidential election run-off scenarioshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Qr7cUP

Czech presidential election frontrunnershttps://tmsnrt.rs/3XiYOc1

Czech presidential election run-off scenarioshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3QuNxTV

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; additional reporting by Kuba Stezycki and Jiri Skacel; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Christina Fincher)

((jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 614; Reuters Messaging: jan.lopatka.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.