Cryptocurrencies

Former Mt. Gox CEO Claims Rehabilitation Plan Better for Creditors Than Class Lawsuit

Contributor
Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Published
Mark Karpeles (Credit: CoinDesk Japan)

The CEO of Mt. Gox has opposed a motion for class certification in a lawsuit brought by one of the collapsed exchange’s former users on the basis that the draft rehabilitation plan more beneficial to them.

A supplement filed by Mark Karpeles’ attorneys on Tuesday states that under the draft rehabilitation plan, Mt. Gox creditors will be paid in a combination of bitcoin, bitcoin cash and yen according to their present value.

Gregory Greene, for example, the plaintiff suing Karpeles for fraud and negligence, would currently receive the equivalent of $347,083 from 6.33 BTC, 6.33 BCH and over 2.4 million yen, according to a calculator set up on a blog to aid creditors.

Related: Crypto Investment Firm CoinShares Begins Trading on Nasdaq Nordic

See also: Mt. Gox Creditors Can Claim 90% of Bitcoin Left in Bankruptcy: Bloomberg

Greene has been claiming for the value of the crypto and fiat held in Mt. Gox when the exchange was hacked and went offline in 2014, which was worth around $25,000. Karpeles’ attorneys note the yen alone Greene would receive under the rehabilitation plan is currently worth over $22,000.

They conclude that a class action would not be “the superior method to address these claims” in contrast to the rehabilitation plan which Mt. Gox creditors will soon be able to vote on and recover their losses through the Tokyo District Court’s proceedings.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    Binance CEO Sees Higher Institutional Uptake for Crypto

    Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer at Binance Holdings, says the cryptocurrency exchange's user base is "growing very rapidly" and that he's seeing "much higher uptake on institutional adoption" and from "corporate treasury" buyers.

    Mar 4, 2021

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular