Former MrBeast Employees Shed Light On YouTube Star's 'Addictive Lifestyle,' Stunts

Ever wonder what it's like to work for a YouTuber? Former employees of YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson, better known by his creator name "MrBeast," provided some valuable insights.

What To Know: Britt Carter worked for MrBeast, one of the biggest creators on Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube platform, for about six months in 2022.

One day, Carter's manager called and told her to "Go home, grab a bag. I need you to drive to the Great Smoky Mountains."

Carter obliged. It was a pretty normal experience working as a creative director for the YouTuber, whose focus was on doing whatever he could to make content people want to watch.

The video the crew filmed that day ended up racking more than 200 million views.

"You had to be prepared for anything," Carter told Business Insider. "It was an all-hands-on-deck, all-the-time kind of thing."

Three of the five former MrBeast employees that spoke with Insider were asked to move to Greenville, North Carolina. That's where MrBeast grew up, and his company is currently headquartered. Two of them remained in remote roles. They each had different salaries and inconsistent hours.

A big part of the overall experience was executing whacky stunts that MrBeast is known for.

A former producer for MrBeast recalled negotiating with the Japanese government to get permission to film a video where the YouTuber's rode go-karts around Tokyo. See below:

"The stuff I was able to negotiate for them in Japan, in such a short period of time, in a country that has a lot of rules working against them, was insane," one former MrBeast producer said.

Pulling off a stunt gave Carter such a "high" that she would forget a lot of the long hours and last-minute direction that was often physically draining.

"It's 100% addictive to live that life," she said.

