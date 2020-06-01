US Markets

Former Mexican bishop shot in neck after getting caught in crossfire

Contributor
Stefanie Eschenbacher Reuters
Published

A former prominent Roman Catholic bishop on Monday said he was shot in the neck as he was traveling by car through his home state at the weekend.

MEXICO CITY, June 1 (Reuters) - A former prominent Roman Catholic bishop on Monday said he was shot in the neck as he was traveling by car through his home state at the weekend.

Felipe Arizmendi, formerly of the Diocese of San Cristobal de Las Casas in the southern state of Chiapas, said in a statement he was struck by a bullet in his neck and suffered injuries to his hands from broken glass.

Arizmendi, 80, said the attack happened near Chiltepec in the State of Mexico, and that he appeared to have been hit accidentally when gunmen fired from one car at another they were pursuing. He said a doctor removed the bullet.

"Miraculously, I am fine," he said.

Arizmendi's time as bishop coincided with turmoil in Chiapas following the Zapatista armed indigenous uprising in southern Mexico in 1994 that garnered worldwide attention.

In 2010, he blamed child abuse by priests on eroticism depicted on television and internet pornography.

Arizmendi was in charge of the formation of priests for two decades in Mexico, home to the world's second-largest Roman Catholic population after Brazil.

(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Christopher Cushing)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular