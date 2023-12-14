Former medical device execs at J&J unit lose appeal of convictions

By Nate Raymond

BOSTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld the convictions of two former executives of Acclarent Inc, a medical device maker now owned by Johnson & Johnson, for distributing a product for unapproved uses.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston rejected arguments by lawyers for William Facteau and Patrick Fabian that their convictions violated their free speech and due process rights under the U.S. Constitution.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy in a statement said the ruling upheld the "central legal theories" of the case against Facteau, Acclarent's ex-chief executive officer, and Fabian, its former vice president of sales.

"These issues are fundamental to the work that the FDA does every day to protect patients and ensure that they receive safe medical devices," Levy said.

Reid Weingarten, a lawyer for Facteau at Steptoe LLP, and Frank Libby, a lawyer for Fabian at Libby Hoopes Brooks & Mulvey, did not respond to requests for comment.

Prosecutors said Facteau and Fabian oversaw the launch of a device the company intended to be used to deliver steroids, a use the U.S. Food and Drug Administration refused to authorize.

The product was the Relieva Stratus MicroFlow Spacer, or Stratus. The FDA in 2006 cleared Acclarent to market it to deliver only saline to keep sinuses open following surgery.

Prosecutors alleged Facteau and Fabian supervised the unlawful distribution of Stratus as a drug-delivery device for steroids, including Kenalog-40.

They were convicted in 2016 of misdemeanor charges of introducing adulterated and misbranded medical devices into interstate commerce though they were cleared of more serious felony fraud charges.

After a four-year delay, Facteau and Fabian were sentenced last year to fines of $1 million and $500,000, respectively. Acclarent, which J&J bought in 2010, in 2016 settled related civil claims for $18 million.

On appeal, their lawyers argued they were wrongly prosecuted based on truthful, non-misleading promotional speech about their product and convicted based on a novel reading of an unconstitutionally vague FDA regulation.

They argued that prosecutors retroactively applied a new interpretation of an FDA regulation requiring manufacturers to notify the FDA of a device's "intended use" before marketing it.

But U.S. Circuit Judge Kermit Lipez said the defendants failed to explain how "the law lacked sufficient clarity to apprise them of when they would be criminally liable for distributing a device with an unapproved intended use."

The case is United States v. Facteau, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1080.

For the government: Randall Kromm of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts

For Facteau: Reid Weingarten of Steptoe LLP

For Fabian: Frank Libby of Libby Hoopes Brooks & Mulvey

Read more:

Former medical device execs at J&J unit appeal convictions

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

((Nate.Raymond@thomsonreuters.com and Twitter @nateraymond; 347-243-6917; Reuters Messaging: nate.raymond.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.