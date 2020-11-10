World Markets

Former Mali president Toure, democratic icon toppled in coup, has died

Contributor
Tiemoko Diallo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jean-Marc Loos

Former Mali President Amadou Toumani Toure, an army general who won acclaim for pursuing democratic reforms before being toppled by a military coup in 2012, has died at the age of 72, an aide said on Tuesday.

By Tiemoko Diallo

BAMAKO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Former Mali President Amadou Toumani Toure, an army general who won acclaim for pursuing democratic reforms before being toppled by a military coup in 2012, has died at the age of 72, an aide said on Tuesday.

He died in Turkey on Monday night, his chief of staff Seydou Cissouma told Reuters, providing no further details.

Toure's life, in many ways, symbolised the stop-start nature of democracy in the West African country, where his successor, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, was overthrown in another coup this August.

Widely known by his initials ATT, Toure was a former paratrooper who seized power in 1991 after military ruler Moussa Traore's security forces killed more than 100 pro-democracy demonstrators.

He organised democratic elections the following year and handed over power to a civilian president, earning him the nickname of “Soldier of Democracy”.

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Aaron Ross Editing by Bate Felix)

((Aaron.Ross@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 569 1702;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular