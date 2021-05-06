Former Maldives president hurt in blast outside home - lmedia

By Mohamed Junayd

MALE, May 6 (Reuters) - Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed was injured in a blast outside his home on Thursday, local media reported.

Images from state TV channel PSM showed security services securing the scene of the incident in the capital Male. A foreign tourist was also injured, the channel reported.

A spokesman for Nasheed's Maldivian Democratic Party did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Mohamed Junayd in Male; Writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

