Former Malaysia PM Mahathir hospitalised again with infection

Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

February 13, 2024 — 07:38 am EST

Written by Rozanna Latiff for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia's 98-year-old former Prime Minister of two decades, Mahathir Mohamad, has been admitted to hospital again to receive treatment for an undisclosed infection, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

The nonagenarian, who has a history of heart problems, has been in and out of hospital in recent years and has undergone bypass surgeries.

Mahathir had been scheduled to attend a court proceeding on Tuesday but failed to show up, according to a report by state news agency Bernama.

Mahathir was admitted to the National Heart Institute on Jan. 26 and "is currently receiving treatment for infection ... followed by a subsequent rest period for optimal recovery," according to his spokesman.

Mahathir served as prime minister for 22 years until 2003. He returned as premier in 2018 after leading the opposition coalition to a historic win, but his government collapsed in less than two years due to infighting.

