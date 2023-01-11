Former Liberian rebel seeks to overturn Swiss war crimes ruling

By Emma Farge

BELLINZONA, Switzerland, Jan 11 (Reuters) - A Liberian man convicted of 22 counts of war crimes including rape, murder and an act of cannibalism is seeking to overturn the judgment at an appeal trial that opened in Switzerland on Wednesday where he also faces new charges of crimes against humanity.

Alieu Kosiah, once a rebel commander who fought against former Liberian president Charles Taylor's army in the 1990s, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2021 in Switzerland's first ever war crimes trial. The indictment has since been expanded to include crimes against humanity - the first time these charges are brought in a Swiss trial.

"I wanted to come here because of what he did to me," said a woman who gave her name only as Mama. Kosiah was convicted of raping her when she was 14. "I want him in jail," she told Reuters outside the court. She will testify from a separate room.

Kosiah saluted state prosecutors on arrival and confirmed his identity in French to the court. Asked for a comment by Reuters, he was quickly escorted away by police: "You will get to listen to me, don't worry," he said.

His lawyer has denied the charges and previously argued that he was a minor when first recruited in the conflict and was not present when the crimes were allegedly committed.

Kosiah was arrested in 2014 in Switzerland, where he had been living as a permanent resident. A 2011 Swiss law allows prosecution for serious crimes committed anywhere, under the principle of universal jurisdiction.

Unlike Sierra Leone which had its own civil war at the same time and later held war crimes trials, no prosecutions have taken place in Liberia. The victims testifying in the Kosiah trial have all asked for anonymity for fear of reprisals. Some warlords still hold influential positions in the country.

"I am confident but it's a challenging case," said Alain Werner, a Swiss lawyer and director at Civitas Maxima who is representing the victims. "Sometimes it's just their word against his and these are things that happened 30 years ago."

Besides Mama, six other plaintiffs were present at Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzonaon Wednesday, including a man who alleged that he witnessed the defendant eat slices of a man's heart.

The appeal trial is set to last until February 3 and a final judgment from the three judges is due later this year.

If the court rules that crimes against humanity were committed, Kosiah's 20-year sentence could be increased to life imprisonment, lawyers say.

Observers hope that the completion of the case will kick-start other years-long Swiss probes yet to go to court, including a torture case against a former Gambian minister and a war crimes case against a former Algerian junta leader.

Besides Switzerland, momentum is growing outside of Liberia for justice for war-time atrocities. In November, a former Liberian rebel commander was sentenced to life in prison by a French court and a Finnish appeals court is hearing a Liberia war crimes case.

(Reporting by Emma Farge Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

