Former Kangmei Pharmaceutical chairman sentenced to jail -state media

Contributors
Jason Xue Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published

The former chairman of Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Ma Xingtian, has been sentenced to jail for 12 years, state news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

SHANGHAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The former chairman of Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 600518.SS, Ma Xingtian, has been sentenced to jail for 12 years, state news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

Ma was sentenced for manipulating the stock market, violating or failing to disclose important information and offering bribes, Xinhua reported.

Former Vice Chairman Xu Dongjin and 10 other related persons have also been sentenced to jail, Xinhua said.

(Reporting by Jason Xue and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More