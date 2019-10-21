Former jailed Halkbank executive named GM of Turkey's bourse

ANKARA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The former jailed executive at Turkey's state-owned Halkbank HALKB.IS, Hakan Atilla, was named general manager at the Istanbul stock exchange, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Monday.

Atilla was sentenced to 32 months in a U.S. prison following his conviction for helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions. He was released and returned to Turkey earlier this year.

At the time of Atilla's conviction, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan condemned the case as a political attack on his government.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

