Former Inditex exec Isla to join U.S. firm General Atlantic

Jessica Jones Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIGUEL VIDAL

Pablo Isla, former executive chairman of Spanish global fashion retailer Inditex (ITX.MC), has joined U.S. private equity firm General Atlantic as a global senior adviser, the company said on Monday.

He will be based in Europe and provide "strategic support and counsel to General Atlantic's global Consumer and Technology investment teams and portfolio companies, with a focus on digital enablement", General Atlantic said in a statement.

Isla stepped down as executive chairman of Inditex, which owns brands including Zara, Massimo Dutti and Bershka, in 2022.

He oversaw an eight-fold increase in Inditex's share price which saw its market value surge to a peak of almost 93 billion euros.

(Reporting by Jessica Jones; editing by Jason Neely)

