Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar to be released from jail - lawyer

MUMBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Former ICICI Bank ICBK.NS Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar and her husband on Monday got interim relief from an Indian court in connection with an alleged loan fraud case involving the bank and Videocon Group, her lawyer said.

The Kochhars were arrested by India's federal investigating agency last month and will be released from jail following the court order. The High Court of Bombay said the arrests were illegal, sources told Reuters.

(Reporting by Jayshree Pyasi and Arpan Chaturvedi; Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Krishna N. Das)

((sudipto.ganguly@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7738571441; Twitter: @Sudipto_Reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.