Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar arrested in loan fraud case - NDTV

December 23, 2022 — 11:06 am EST

Dec 23 (Reuters) - India's Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested former ICICI Bank Ltd ICBK.NS Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar as part of its investigation into a money laundering case involving the bank and the Videocon Group, NDTV reported on Friday.

