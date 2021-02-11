Former HSBC Exec and Blockchain Expert Diana Biggs Joins Valour as CEO

Swiss digital asset investment firm Valour has appointed Diana Biggs, former HSBC innovation executive and long-term bitcoin proponent, as its new CEO.

Biggs will guide the company’s expansion, according to an announcement on Thursday.

Valour’s founder and director, Johan Wattenstrom, described Biggs as “the perfect candidate” thanks to her “vision for bringing digital assets into the mainstream.”

Biggs was global head of innovation for HSBC’s private banking division from 2019-2020, having previously worked as head of digital innovation, U.K. and Europe, in retail banking and wealth management since 2017.

She is also an associate fellow at the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School, guest lecturing on blockchain technology and digital assets.

Her Tedx Talk on blockchain technology has nearly 45,000 views and is regarded by many as one of the best on the subject.

Valour is a provider of exchange-traded financial products (ETPs) enabling investment in digital assets in with “security, liquidity and oversight of regulated exchanges.”

