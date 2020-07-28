US Markets

Former HSBC Brasil CEO sounded to head Banco do Brasil - report

Carolina Mandl Reuters
SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's government has sounded out Conrado Engel, the former CEO of HSBC in the country, to head state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA, according to local media reports.

Rubem Novaes, the chief executive of Banco do Brasil, tendered his resignation on Friday and will leave in August.

The government has been seeking as a replacement executives with backgrounds both in finance and technology to handle fiercer competition among banks and fintechs.

Besides being the CEO of HSBC Brasil between 2009 and 2012, Engel was a vice-president and board member of Banco Santander Brasil SA SANB11.SA. Currently, he is a senior advisor for private equity firm General Atlantic, which has fintechs in its portfolio.

Banco do Brasil and the economy ministry did not immediately comment on the matter. Engel declined to comment.

