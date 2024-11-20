News & Insights

Stocks
HROW

Former Harrow unit Melt announces results for MELT-300 to sedate for surgery

November 20, 2024 — 07:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Melt Pharmaceuticals announced positive topline results of its pivotal Phase 3 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of its lead product candidate, MELT-300, a non-IV, non-opioid tablet for procedural sedation during cataract surgery. Based on a Special Protocol Assessment agreement reached with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this year, this study design and these positive results support the necessary objectives required for a regulatory submission. George Magrath, M.D., a board-certified ophthalmologist and a MELT-300 Phase 3 study principal investigator, commented…In commenting on the topline results, Dr. Larry Dillaha, Chief Executive Officer of Melt, said, “We are extremely excited with this robust topline data from our pivotal Phase 3 study. These overwhelmingly positive results support our belief that MELT-300, if approved by the FDA, would be a safe and effective non-IV, non-opioid alternative to current IV-based cataract surgery sedation protocols, which generally involve the administration of opioids. With the number of cataract surgeries performed each year in the U.S. expected to exceed 5 million in the coming years, we believe offering patients and physicians the ability to achieve an adequate sedation level without the need to start an IV or administer opioids is a very attractive proposition.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HROW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HROW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.