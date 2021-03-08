Former Halkbank exec Atilla resigns as CEO of Istanbul bourse

Adds background

ISTANBUL, March 8 (Reuters) - Mehmet Hakan Atilla, a former Halkbank executive who was convicted in an Iran sanctions-busting case in the United States, resigned as chief executive of Turkey's main exchange operator, the Borsa Istanbul said on Monday.

Atilla returned to Turkey in July 2019 after serving a 32-month jail sentence in New York over the case, which continues to strain relations between NATO allies Washington and Ankara. Upon arrival, Atilla was greeted by then Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and appointed to head up the exchange.

Borsa Istanbul said Atilla decided to resign on Monday and its board accepted the decision, without providing any reason. Shares of state lender HalkbankHALKB.ISshot up as high as 5% after the announcement before settling back.

The conviction in New York included a guilty plea by Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab, who testified against Atilla.

U.S. prosecutors separately accuse the lender of helping Iran evade sanctions. Halkbank has pleaded not guilty to bank fraud, money laundering and conspiracy charges brought in 2019.

U.S. prosecutors accused Halkbank of using money servicers and front companies in Iran, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to dodge the sanctions, enabling oil and gas revenue to be spent on gold and facilitating sham food and medicine purchases.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.