US Markets

Former Haitian senator, key suspect in presidential assassination, charged in U.S. with conspiracy to kill or kidnap outside U.S.

Contributor
Kylie Madry Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Former Haitian Senator John Joel Joseph, a key suspect in the assassination of former President Jovenel Moise, was charged in a U.S. court Monday with conspiracy to kill or kidnap outside the United States.

MEXICO CITY, May 9 (Reuters) - Former Haitian Senator John Joel Joseph, a key suspect in the assassination of former President Jovenel Moise, was charged in a U.S. court Monday with conspiracy to kill or kidnap outside the United States.

Joseph was also charged with "providing material support to someone trying to commit that crime resulting in death," Judge Lauren Louis said.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry Editing by Chris Reese)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular