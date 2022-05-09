Former Haitian senator, key suspect in presidential assassination, charged in U.S. with conspiracy to kill or kidnap outside U.S.

MEXICO CITY, May 9 (Reuters) - Former Haitian Senator John Joel Joseph, a key suspect in the assassination of former President Jovenel Moise, was charged in a U.S. court Monday with conspiracy to kill or kidnap outside the United States.

Joseph was also charged with "providing material support to someone trying to commit that crime resulting in death," Judge Lauren Louis said.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry Editing by Chris Reese)

