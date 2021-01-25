Former Google executive to run Italy's TIM new cloud unit

MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Former Google executive Carlo d'Asaro Biondo has been appointed as Chief executive officer of Telecom Italia's (TIM) TLIT.MI newly-created cloud unit Noovle, Italy's biggest phone group said on Monday.

The creation of the new company is part of the former phone monopoly's strategy to boost and diversify its revenues, providing services to businesses and state-controlled offices looking to improve their digital reach.

D'Asaro Biondo, who has been Google's GOOGL.O president for EMEA partnerships, joined the former phone monopoly last year after TIM struck a deal with the tech giant to expand its cloud business in the country.

Noovle, which is targeting 1 billion euros in revenues by 2024, will operate a network of 17 data centres across the country and will be in charge of building six new top tier data center facilities, TIM said.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.