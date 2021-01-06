Former Goldman Sachs banker Richard Sharp to chair the BBC, UK govt says

Contributors
William James Reuters
Paul Sandle. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NEIL HALL

The British government said on Wednesday that Richard Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker, had been selected as the preferred candidate to chair the BBC.

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The British government said on Wednesday that Richard Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker, had been selected as the preferred candidate to chair the BBC.

Sharp is expected to take up the post at the end of David Clementi's term in February, the government said.

(Reporting by William James and Paul Sandle. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters