Former Goldman Sachs banker Richard Sharp to chair the BBC, UK govt says

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The British government said on Wednesday that Richard Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker, had been selected as the preferred candidate to chair the BBC.

Sharp is expected to take up the post at the end of David Clementi's term in February, the government said.

(Reporting by William James and Paul Sandle. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

