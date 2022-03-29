US Markets

Former Georgian PM wins Bermuda claim against Credit Suisse subsidiary

ZURICH, March 29 (Reuters) - A Bermuda court on Tuesday ruled a subsidiary of Credit Suisse CSGN.Swas responsible for hundreds of millions in losses racked up by fraudulent trades executed for a billionaire client.

The court said that former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili and his family were due compensation from the Swiss bank's Bermuda life-insurance arm. The bank said it would appeal the verdict.

