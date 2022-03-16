BioTech
Former GE Healthcare CEO joins KKR-backed Gamma as executive chairman

March 16 (Reuters) - KKR & Co-backed Gamma Biosciences on Wednesday appointed Kieran Murphy, former head of General Electric's GE.N healthcare unit, as its executive chairman.

Murphy served as the chief executive officer of GE's healthcare unit between 2017 and 2021.

Gamma, which provides gene therapy and vaccine development services, was formed by private equity firm KKR in February 2020 with another former GE Healthcare executive Matt Gunnison as its founding member.

At the time, KKR investors had committed a $200 million funding for the provider of drug development services.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

